Deer rescued from Bayside soccer net

A Wisconsin DNR conservation warden came to the rescue of a young deer trapped in a soccer net over the weekend.

According to the Bayside Police Department, the warden worked to free the animal from the net the night of May 29.

The deer was initially tangled around its nose near the post, causing difficulty breathing and distress.

"Using brute force and surgeon-like cutting techniques, (the warden) was able to safely cut the soccer net and free the deer," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Once safely freed, the young buck darted into the woods.

