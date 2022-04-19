Bayshore summer movie series schedule announced
GLENDALE, Wis. - Bayshore on Tuesday, April 19 announced the return of its summer movie series – "Family Flicks" presented by Shorewest Realtors' Northshore Office.
The 2022 movie series will kick off on June 8 and continue every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through September 28. All ages are invited to enjoy fun family entertainment on the town center's big screen.
Hosted in "The Yard," a large, open-air community space located in the heart of Bayshore, families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and watch entertaining, PG-rated movies all summer long.
Guests can also enjoy shopping and a variety of food and beverage options from featured food trucks, as well as restaurants like California Pizza Kitchen, Trader Joe’s, Cheesecake Factory, Fresh Fin Poke, Kilwins and more. Alcohol carry-ins and dogs are prohibited.
Family Flicks lineup:
- Clifford the Big Red Dog – June 8
- Sing 2 – June 15
- Encanto – June 22
- The LEGO Movie – June 29
- PAW Patrol: The Movie – July 6
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – July 13
- Space Jam: A New Legacy – July 20
- Luca – July 27
- Minions – August 3
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – August 10
- Spirit Untamed – August 17
- Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park – August 24
- Finding Dory – August 31
- The Boss Baby: Family Business – September 7
- Wreck-It Ralph – September 14
- Zootopia – September 21
- How to Train Your Dragon – September 28
For more information about the 2022 Bayshore Family Flicks and additional upcoming events, visit the town center's website or social media.
