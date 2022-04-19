Expand / Collapse search

Bayshore summer movie series schedule announced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
article

Bayshore Town Center

GLENDALE, Wis. - Bayshore on Tuesday, April 19 announced the return of its summer movie series – "Family Flicks" presented by Shorewest Realtors' Northshore Office.

The 2022 movie series will kick off on June 8 and continue every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through September 28. All ages are invited to enjoy fun family entertainment on the town center's big screen.

Hosted in "The Yard," a large, open-air community space located in the heart of Bayshore, families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and watch entertaining, PG-rated movies all summer long.

Guests can also enjoy shopping and a variety of food and beverage options from featured food trucks, as well as restaurants like California Pizza Kitchen, Trader Joe’s, Cheesecake Factory, Fresh Fin Poke, Kilwins and more. Alcohol carry-ins and dogs are prohibited.

Family Flicks lineup:

  • Clifford the Big Red Dog – June 8
  • Sing 2 – June 15
  • Encanto – June 22
  • The LEGO Movie – June 29
  • PAW Patrol: The Movie – July 6
  • Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – July 13
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy – July 20
  • Luca – July 27
  • Minions – August 3
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – August 10
  • Spirit Untamed – August 17
  • Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park – August 24
  • Finding Dory – August 31
  • The Boss Baby: Family Business – September 7
  • Wreck-It Ralph – September 14
  • Zootopia – September 21
  • How to Train Your Dragon – September 28

For more information about the 2022 Bayshore Family Flicks and additional upcoming events, visit the town center's website or social media.

