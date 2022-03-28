Goldfish Swim School at Bayshore; teaching 'a life-saving skill'

Goldfish Swim School has a new facility at Bayshore. The location just opened last week. Now, little ones are getting their feet wet and learning how to swim.

"Swimming is a life-saving skill," said Rosanna Casper, owner of Bayshore and Brookfield locations.

Rosanna Casper owns Goldfish Swim School in Brookfield, and as of last week, one in Bayshore.

"I have been wanting to open a Goldfish Swim School facility here in the North Shore for years. The demand is here, and I toured so many buildings. When I walked into this space everything about it felt right," said Casper.

Rosanna Casper

Casper says the facility is designed to create a positive association with water for children.

"So you see our vibrant colors, our tropical decor," said Casper.

This leads to a heated pool area where group lessons happen six days a week with trained instructors.

Goldfish Swim School, Bayshore

"Number one, we teach how to be comfortable in the water with the face in the water. Number two, the basics of swimming which is pulling through the water and kicking. Then number three, is safety skills we practice them and repeat them," said Casper.

Right now, the Bayshore location has around 20 instructors, but Casper hopes to double that number eventually.

"We are continuing to on-board and train our instructors, and it takes time. We want to make sure that everyone feels really comfortable with our curriculum, teaching our process adan doing things the Goldfish way so that all the kids that come into our facilities have a great experience," said Casper.

Goldfish Swim School, Bayshore

The Bayshore location is looking for more instructors. Learn more information about the training process.