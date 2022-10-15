Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme

Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations.

At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."

"It’s a popular movie. There are some kids who haven’t seen it," Beauchamp said.

The owner included famous faces from the film in the experience.

"It’s got all the shrimp hands that move," Beauchamp said.

A & J’s Halloween House in Bay View

Beauchamp and his husband, Andy Reid, spent weeks creating the memorable Halloween house.

"From point of building is usually around eight weeks. Install, this year, took us seven days," Beauchamp said.

The Halloween house is spooky during the day – but wait until nighttime.

"At night, some of the things come alive. The lighting is really great. You can see things in a different aspect. It feels a little bit more like the movie at night," Beauchamp said.

A & J’s Halloween House in Bay View

Seeing the house is free, but they collect donations for Pathfinders, an organization helping kids in crisis each year.

The house is a hit for people of all ages.

"That it is pretty cool. That it’s something neat and unique. You don’t always see a mega Halloween display on your walk." Beauchamp said.