Bay View homicide: Milwaukee man shot, killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:09PM
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police presence at Howell and Smith in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10:25 a.m. near Howell and Smith in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

The victim is a 58-year-old Milwaukee man.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

