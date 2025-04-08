Bay View burglary, armed robbery suspect sought: Milwaukee police

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are trying to identify and locate a man suspected of burglary and armed robbery. The crimes the man committed happened in the Bay View neighborhood on Saturday, April 5. If you have information that could help police, you are urged to call them.



Milwaukee police are asking for your help to identify a man suspected in a burglary and armed robbery in the city's Bay View neighborhood.

Burglary, robbery suspect sought

What we know:

Officials say around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, the man pictured in this post is suspected of a burglary near Clement and Russell. About 45 minutes later, he is believed to have committed a robbery near Delaware and Russell.

The suspect forced entry into a residence and demanded currency and ﬂed on foot. He then forcefully took items from a victim in the area and ﬂed on foot, officials said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police say the suspect being sought is described as a male, Caucasian, 30 to 35 years old with short dark hair. He is approximately 6' tall and weighs 200 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, a black t-shirt with "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly" on the front, and tan pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.