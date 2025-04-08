Bay View burglary, armed robbery suspect sought: Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help to identify a man suspected in a burglary and armed robbery in the city's Bay View neighborhood.
Burglary, robbery suspect sought
What we know:
Officials say around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, the man pictured in this post is suspected of a burglary near Clement and Russell. About 45 minutes later, he is believed to have committed a robbery near Delaware and Russell.
The suspect forced entry into a residence and demanded currency and ﬂed on foot. He then forcefully took items from a victim in the area and ﬂed on foot, officials said.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police say the suspect being sought is described as a male, Caucasian, 30 to 35 years old with short dark hair. He is approximately 6' tall and weighs 200 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, a black t-shirt with "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly" on the front, and tan pants.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information from this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.