Bay View burglary, armed robbery suspect sought: Milwaukee police

Published  April 8, 2025 2:32pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are trying to identify and locate a man suspected of burglary and armed robbery.
    • The crimes the man committed happened in the Bay View neighborhood on Saturday, April 5.
    • If you have information that could help police, you are urged to call them.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help to identify a man suspected in a burglary and armed robbery in the city's Bay View neighborhood. 

Burglary, robbery suspect sought

What we know:

Officials say around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, the man pictured in this post is suspected of a burglary near Clement and Russell. About 45 minutes later, he is believed to have committed a robbery near Delaware and Russell. 

The suspect forced entry into a residence and demanded currency and ﬂed on foot. He then forcefully took items from a victim in the area and ﬂed on foot, officials said.

Police say the suspect being sought is described as a male, Caucasian, 30 to 35 years old with short dark hair. He is approximately 6' tall and weighs 200 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, a black t-shirt with "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly" on the front, and tan pants. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips. 

The Source: The information from this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

