Battery at Menomonee Falls Dunkin' Donuts, suspect sought

Police are investigating a battery at the Menomonee Falls Dunkin' Donuts on Monday, April 22.

The pictured subject (pictured) was captured on surveillance footage before and after the assault.

If you can identify this person, please contact Officer Kern of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding case 24-009191.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through their website or through the new P3 phone app.