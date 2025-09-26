Batter up! Brewers host Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast

The Brief The Brewers invited fans to the Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast at the American Family Field on Friday, Sept. 26. The unique breakfast item was made famous by Brewers Manager Pat Murphy when he pulled one out of his pocket during an on-field interview. The event ran from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.



The postseason is right around the corner for the Brewers, and the team invited fans to the Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast at the American Family Field parking lots on Friday, Sept. 26.

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. fans could enjoy a pocket pancake with an appearance by the man who made them famous, Brewers Manager Pat Murphy.

The first 3,000 guests also got an exclusive pocket pancake T-shirt.

How to get those pancakes

What you can do:

The festive morning celebration was held in the Uecker and Yount parking lots at American Family Field, and there were two ways fans can celebrate – under the breakfast tent or through the drive-thru.

Under the breakfast tent, fans could enjoy a sleeve of complimentary pocket pancakes while taking in tunes from Tally Ho Polka Band and watching the artistic creations from Pancake Artist Dancakes.

Fans under the breakfast tent will also be surprised by a few familiar faces flipping flap jacks on the griddle and handing out pancakes. In addition to Murphy, Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount, Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver and former Badger Football and NFL player Derek Watt were all prepping the hotcakes.

University of Wisconsin Men’s basketball player Andrew Rohde, along with alum Brian Butch will also join the fun. Brewers broadcaster Tim Dillard hosted special guests on stage throughout the morning.

What are pocket pancakes?

The backstory:

Murph’s Pocket Pancakes enjoyed a public debut on Aug. 1 when Pat Murphy pulled a fully-cooked pancake out of his uniform during an on-air interview in a game versus the Washington Nationals.

Fans can not only dine on free pocket pancakes but also be on hand for the debut of "Murph’s Maple," a special syrup that will be available at the breakfast and for purchase in a specially designed bottle of sweet goodness (with a portion of proceeds going to charity).

