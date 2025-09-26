Expand / Collapse search

Batter up! Brewers host Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast

By and
Published  September 26, 2025 5:33am CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Brewers Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast

Brewers Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast

Batter Up! The excitement for Brewers baseball in October is here and until 9am this morning you can join in the fun. Brian Kramp is at the Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast where the first 3,000 in line get a free t-shirt and free sleeve of Pocket Pancakes.

The Brief

    • The Brewers invited fans to the Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast at the American Family Field on Friday, Sept. 26.
    • The unique breakfast item was made famous by Brewers Manager Pat Murphy when he pulled one out of his pocket during an on-field interview.
    • The event ran from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

MILWAUKEE - The postseason is right around the corner for the Brewers, and the team invited fans to the Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast at the American Family Field parking lots on Friday, Sept. 26.

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. fans could enjoy a pocket pancake with an appearance by the man who made them famous, Brewers Manager Pat Murphy.

The first 3,000 guests also got an exclusive pocket pancake T-shirt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related

Milwaukee Brewers fan snapshots; show us your Brew Crew spirit
article

Milwaukee Brewers fan snapshots; show us your Brew Crew spirit

FOX6 wants you to show your Brew Crew spirit as the Milwaukee Brewers power their way through the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason in 2025.

How to get those pancakes

What you can do:

The festive morning celebration was held in the Uecker and Yount parking lots at American Family Field, and there were two ways fans can celebrate – under the breakfast tent or through the drive-thru.

Under the breakfast tent, fans could enjoy a sleeve of complimentary pocket pancakes while taking in tunes from Tally Ho Polka Band and watching the artistic creations from Pancake Artist Dancakes.

Murph’s Pocket Pancakes

Murph’s Pocket Pancakes

The Brewers are serving up Murph’s Pocket Pancakes, a brand-new ballpark treat inspired by fan-favorite manager Pat Murphy’s midgame munchies.

Fans under the breakfast tent will also be surprised by a few familiar faces flipping flap jacks on the griddle and handing out pancakes. In addition to Murphy, Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount, Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver and former Badger Football and NFL player Derek Watt were all prepping the hotcakes.

University of Wisconsin Men’s basketball player Andrew Rohde, along with alum Brian Butch will also join the fun. Brewers broadcaster Tim Dillard hosted special guests on stage throughout the morning.

Related

American Family Field upgrades; Brewers roll out big investments
article

American Family Field upgrades; Brewers roll out big investments

The Milwaukee Brewers are required to spend $50 million on upgrades under a 2023 funding deal but have already invested at least $10 million.

What are pocket pancakes?

The backstory:

Murph’s Pocket Pancakes enjoyed a public debut on Aug. 1 when Pat Murphy pulled a fully-cooked pancake out of his uniform during an on-air interview in a game versus the Washington Nationals.

Fans can not only dine on free pocket pancakes but also be on hand for the debut of "Murph’s Maple," a special syrup that will be available at the breakfast and for purchase in a specially designed bottle of sweet goodness (with a portion of proceeds going to charity).

Video gallery

Chatting with Badgers Basketball player Andrew Rohde

Chatting with Badgers Basketball player Andrew Rohde

Pocket Pancakes for everyone! The Milwaukee Brewers free Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast is in full swing in the Yount Lot at American Family Field. Brian Kramp is with a current Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Player and Brookfield native who’s one of the special guests you can meet at today’s event.

Pocket pancakes, Brewers merch, and live music

Pocket pancakes, Brewers merch, and live music

If you love the Milwaukee Brewers and pancakes, this is your lucky day! Brian Kramp is outside American Family Field where pocket pancakes, special merch, and live music are all part of the Brewers postseason fun.

Fan excitement in the Yount Parking Lot

Fan excitement in the Yount Parking Lot

There’s never been an event like it before today, we're talking about the Brewers 2025 Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast. Brian Kramp is hanging out with some special guests in the Yount Parking Lot where the first 3,000 in line get a free t-shirt and a free sleeve of Pocket Pancakes.

Enjoying pocket pancakes at American Family Field

Enjoying pocket pancakes at American Family Field

Batter Up! The excitement for Brewers post-season baseball has arrived and until 9 a.m. this morning you can join in the fun. Brian Kramp is outside American Family Field where limited-edition Pocket Pancake T-shirts are available for the first 3,000 fans.

Creating pancake art

Creating pancake art

Whether you’re in it for the pocket pancakes or just to meet special guests today's Pocket Pancake Breakfast has been a grand slam with fans. Brian Kramp is with a former NFL player from Pewaukee that’s all about cheering on the home team.

The Source: The Milwaukee Brewers sent FOX6 a press release. FOX6 has previously reported on Pat Murphy's on-field food antics.

Milwaukee BrewersNewsThings To DoOut and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News