Basse’s 6th annual Apple & Sunflower Fest; fall-themed drinks and food

By
Published  August 26, 2025 7:57am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Basse Farm’s Apple and Sunflower Fest

Brian Kramp is in Colgate where your family can make memories while experiencing a little fun on their farm.

COLGATE, Wis. - If you love flowers, the family behind Basse Farms (3190 County Rd Q, Colgate) has an experience for you! Brian Kramp has a preview of the Apple and Sunflower Fest starting this Friday.

Types of flowers, options for picking

Brian Kramp has a preview of the Apple and Sunflower Fest starting this Friday.

Hangout spots and food trucks

Brian Kramp is getting a taste of the fall themed drinks and food available at this year’s Apple and Sunflower Fest.

About Pumpkin Fest

Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s prepping for this weekend's Apple and Sunflower Fest.

Different types of apples

Brian Kramp is picking his way through an orchard where 10 different varieties are grown for you to pick.

Create a bouquet

Brian Kramp is seeing how they achieve their mission of creating memories on the farm.

