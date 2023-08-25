Baseball, circus, hip-hop, and more things to do Aug. 25-27

article

Take a break from work and get ready to enjoy some incredible events this weekend from Friday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 27.

The Brewers are back in town this weekend. They will close out a 5-game home series against the San Diego Padres starting Friday. This weekend, they have fun theme nights and ticket bundles to help with the cost of watching a good baseball game. Check out the Brewers schedule for start times, discounts and deals.

Need a date night idea? Paranormal Cirque is bringing a mature circus with a European style to Greendale. Watch the circus come to life under the white and black top tent at Southridge Mall starting Thursday and running through Sunday. Learn more about a ticket offer that could get you half off.

This is the last weekend to experience Hip-Hop Week MKE. There will be an opportunity for people in Milwaukee to learn more about hip-hop and how it affects the people in Milwaukee. For additional information and to view the full schedule of events, you are invited to visit Milwaukee.gov/HHWMKE.

2023 MKE Black Theatre Festival

The Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival is on full throttle with a calendar of events. It is a three-week Black arts and culture celebration featuring full-production plays, workshops, reflections, and more. Check out the Black Arts Milwaukee website for additional information, including time and location.

Are you looking for music in the area? Well, Country in the Burg is coming to Cedarurg for a 2-day Country music festival. The lineup includes Kip Moore, Sara Evans, Lee Brice, Michael Ray and more. For more information on the lineup and food and beverage options, go to Country in the Burg website.

Mexican Fiesta

Mexican Fiesta is bringing the Mexican culture to Milwaukee's Lakefront this weekend. Come down to celebrate the culture with three days of fun, food, Mariachi and more. For information about what will be available at the Fiesta and early ticket deals, go to the Mexican Fiesta website.