Expand / Collapse search

Barton home explosion, father dies nearly 6 months later

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Washington County
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Barton home explosion, father dies nearly 6 months later

Augie Ridolfi, 77, has died following a July 2021 house explosion in the Town of Barton in Washington County that also left his son, Frankie, with burns over 75% of his body.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 News has learned of a sad update following a house explosion that happened in the Town of Barton over the summer. One of the two men who were severely injured has died.

The family of 77-year-old Augie Ridolfi said he passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 17. 

He is survived by his son, Frankie, who was also hurt in the explosion, and his daughter and sister. 

The house explosion happened on July 23. Ridolfi and Frankie, 48, were taken to the Burn Unit Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital. Frankie suffered burns over 75% of his body; about 40% for Augie.

As an avid pilot, Frankie had flown home to Wisconsin for EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh; first, making time for family in Washington County.

"He stopped at his father's house on that Friday night because...to celebrate his dad's birthday," said Linda Lindquist, family friend.

That visit would end in tragedy. 

Officials say the explosion was tied to natural gas that ignited the home. Frankie was able to run outside while Jeff Dreher, their neighbor, ran inside to pull Augie to safety.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Family says Augie died due to complications from the explosion, and his obituary states that: "Even in his last, difficult days, he put up a heroic fight."

Waukesha parade survivor Erick Tiegs gets $80K donation
article

Waukesha parade survivor Erick Tiegs gets $80K donation

Erick Tiegs, one of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, received a big donation to help cover medical bills. This, as the city moves forward with plans to create a permanent memorial to the six who were killed and dozens injured.

Mount Pleasant police chase, suspects arrested
article

Mount Pleasant police chase, suspects arrested

Mount Pleasant police arrested two suspects after a pursuit near Green Bay Road and Durand Avenue on Wednesday.