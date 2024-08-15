Local fundraiser honors Bart Starr, helps childhood cancer research

A Village of Pewaukee burger and custard joint is taking 15% of its profits on Thursday, Aug. 15, and putting them toward a good cause.

The fundraiser also honors Packers No. 15" – Bart Starr.

Nothing hits the spot like a scoop of frozen custard.

Bubba's Frozen Custard

At Bubba’s Frozen Custard, the real treat is at the cash register.

"15% of all proceeds go back to the Starr Children’s Fund," said Carter Raabe, who works for Capture Sports and Entertainment.

One of that marketing company’s clients is the Starr Children’s Fund, founded by the late, great Packers quarterback Bart Starr and his wife, Cherry.

Custard for a good cause

"They’re both gone, but the mission is still there. We still want to raise these proceeds," added Raabe.

It’s all a numbers game.

"We decided to go with 15 – that was Bart’s number back when he played. We figured the 15th of August – football is right around the corner. No better day than today," said Raabe.

Bart Starr

And it's no better time than now. The Starr Children’s Fund found only 4% of federal funding for cancer research supports childhood cancers.

"We just think that’s obviously something we want to improve and grow on that number. 4% isn’t that much," said Raabe.

The group relies on these types of small fundraisers to raise big bucks. The Starr Family has helped raise $16 million dollars over the years.

Raising money for childhood cancer research

Bubba’s is also a quarterback for the cause. Customers donated $2,800 for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin just this week.

The restaurant has fundraisers for youth sports groups, churches, and charities at least twice a month.

"Everyone has a reason to give for it, everyone has been touched by it. It’s definitely something that needs more attention," said Raabe.

Bubba's Frozen Custard

Bubba's is open until 9:30 on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The foundation has a big campaign coming up in September called "Helmets for Heroes."

All 32 quarterbacks in the league donated signed helmets. A national auction for them will raise money for pediatric cancer research.