Barron County police shooting justified; DA's office rules

The Barron County District Attorney's Office has ruled the officer-involved shooting of Glenn Perry, 50, was justified. It happened on April 8 during a traffic stop in northwest Wisconsin.

"There were no mitigating factors to Perry's actions. Perry made the conscious, deliberate and premeditated decision to murder two police officers. Perry remained heavily armed, and was intent on kill any law enforcement officer who attempted to take him into custody," said Brian Wright, Barron County District Attorney, in his report of this incident.

Two Wisconsin police officers were shot and killed during the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the two officers as Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23. Breidenbach had five years of law enforcement experience, while Scheel had about one year of law enforcement experience.

District Attorney Wright said in the report's conclusion, "The deaths of Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel are a stark reminder of how police officers put their lives on the line each and every day to protect us. The sworn duty of police officers to serve and protect should be revered whenever we remember the bravery, courage and sacrifice of Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel."

Case details

At approximately 3:38 p.m. Saturday, Breidenbach and Scheel conducted a traffic stop in Cameron, Wisconsin, based on a warrant and to check the welfare of the driver, Perry, after a report of concerning behavior.

During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged. Breidenbach and Scheel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Perry was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

