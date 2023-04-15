Barron County police shooting, officers laid to rest: 'True heroes'

article

Two Wisconsin police officers were laid to rest Saturday, April 15 – one week after they were shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel collectively served six years on the force. Those closest to the officers spoke Saturday.

"They were true heroes," one speaker said.

"They died heroes protecting our community," said another.

Two caskets, two friends and no real answer as to why their lives were taken away. One speaker said the officers – though from different areas – worked many shifts at the same time.

Through the overwhelming pain, friends and loved ones tried their best to hold on to the good memories.

Breidenbach's fiance: "To say Emily was bigger than life doesn't feel like it does her justice. I think it's more appropriate to say Emily was life or what life was supposed to be."

Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis: "She was all about community – kids."

Scheel's sister, Audrey: "When I think about Hunter, picture him in my mind, I see his contagious smile. The smile that Hunter gave to anyone he met along the way."

Scheel's cousin: "He was always on time, never late, never said no."

A visitation for the officers was held at Cameron High School, followed by a funeral service, police honors and procession.