Bar security guard not guilty; accused of assaulting off-duty officer

A Milwaukee County jury on Tuesday, Jan. 31 found Terrance Walker not guilty of substantial battery in connection to a bar fight with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer at Revel Bar in the city's Bay View neighborhood.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, Walker was the security guard at Revel Bar on March 6 when the off-duty officer allegedly became upset when someone bought his fiancé a drink. The bartender and Walker asked the man to leave.

The off-duty officer said Walker approached him, grabbed him and slammed him to the ground. He recalls Walker being on top of him and being hit once and nothing after that, the complaint states.

According to surveillance footage at the bar, detectives observed Walker grab the off-duty officer with both hands and drag him to the door. The footage does not show the off-duty officer ever striking Walker.

Revel Bar in Bay View

The video continued to show that Walker fell on top of the off-duty officer, who was grabbing onto him. Walker got free and punched the off-duty officer "five or six times" in the face; the complaint states the off-duty officer appeared to be unconscious after the first few punches.

Bar patrons and employees were seen in the video trying to pull Walker off the off-duty officer, according to the complaint.

The off-duty officer sustained a broken nose and facial bones, and underwent surgery.