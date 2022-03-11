Assault of Milwaukee officer at Bay View bar: Man charged

article

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with one count of substantial battery following a bar fight with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer at Revel Bar in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The accused is Terrance Walker.

According to a criminal complaint, Walker was the security guard at Revel Bar on Sunday, March 6 when the off-duty officer allegedly became upset when someone bought his fiancé a drink. The bartender and Walker asked the man to leave.

According to the victim, the security guard approached him, grabbed him and slammed him to the ground. He recalls Walker being on top of him and being hit once and nothing after that.

According to surveillance footage at the bar, detectives observed Walker grab the off-duty officer with both hands and drag him to the door. The footage does not show the off-duty officer ever striking the defendant.

The video continues to show that Walker falls on top of the off-duty officer who is grabbing onto him. Walker gets free and punches the officer "five or six times" in the face and appears to be unconscious after the first few punches.

Bar patrons and employees are seen trying to pull Walker off the victim, a complaint read.

The victim sustained a broken nose and facial bones, and underwent surgery. These injuries may provide a basis for an amended charge of Aggravated Battery, in violation of Wisconsin Statutes section.

Walker made his initial appearance in court Friday, March 11. If convicted, he could be fined more than $10,000 and be sentenced to three and a half years in jail.

