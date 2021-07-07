Bar burglar caught on camera; investigators seek to ID suspect

A burglar struck at the Big Apple Pub & Grill in Rockwood, Wisconsin – and his crime was all caught on camera.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the bar around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 for a burglary in progress. The suspect fled before the officer’s arrival.

Surveillance video of the crime was released. Officials say the suspect entered the east side of the building and proceeded to the bar. He attempted to use a pry bar to open the cash registers but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the establishment with the cash registers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Radke at the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at 920-683-4217. You may also contact the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at 920-684-4466.