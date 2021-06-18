Balloons can cause power outages, We Energies warns

article

With summer just around the corner, backyard parties are in full swing. With every great party comes a party staple, balloons. However, We Energies warns balloons outside can lead to power outages.

More than 20,000 We Energies customers lost power in 2020 due to power outages caused by balloons. The most common way to cause a balloon-related blackout is when balloons come in contact with powerlines and other power equipment. Balloons are even strong enough to take down an entire powerline.

Don't be that neighbor, here are some tips to still have the best party ever without causing a balloon blackout. Here are a few ways to prevent a blackout but still have an awesome party:

When possible, keep balloons inside.

Never release balloons outside.

Make sure all balloons are tied securely to a weight that’s heavy enough to keep them from flying away.

When you’re done with balloons, let the air out and throw them in the trash.

Never try to retrieve a balloon that has become entangled in a power line.

If you do see a balloon up in the air and stuck in a power line, call We Energies at 800-662-4797.