Balloon seen flying over southeast Wisconsin; what we know

The Brief FOX6 News got multiple viewer calls throughout the day on Sunday, June 22, about a white-looking balloon flying over southeast Wisconsin. The balloon is registered with Aerostar, an aerospace and defense company. The balloons are used for communications, data relay, surveillance, and are even used to fight wildfires.



It's not a bird or a plane, but FOX6 News got multiple viewer calls throughout the day on Sunday, June 22, about a white-looking balloon flying over southeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service was unfamiliar with it, meaning it isn’t a weather balloon.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

So what is it?

What we know:

The balloon is registered with Aerostar, an aerospace and defense company.

Courtesy of Joe Simon

According to their website and social media, the balloons are used for communications, data relay, surveillance, and are even used to fight wildfires.

NASA, Google and the U.S. Air Force have worked with them in the past.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The launch spot for the balloon was near Sioux Falls, South Dakota last Wednesday, June 18.

What we don't know:

FOX6 reached out to the company but has not heard back yet.