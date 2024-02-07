Baird Center Gala Giveaway; nonprofit organizations can apply

article

Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply to win a complimentary gala in the Baird Center's rooftop ballroom in downtown Milwaukee for 2025. That ballroom is set to open in May.

Baird Center will close applications for its second annual Gala Giveaway on Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Area 501(c)(3) organizations are invited to apply. Eligible organizations must apply using this application.

The complimentary gala package includes the following:

Complimentary room rental at Baird Center’s new rooftop Baird Ballroom

A chef’s choice 3-course menu for up to 500 guests

Two bottles of red and two bottles of white wine per table

CTI audio visual credit for up to $15,000

Mutually agreed upon date in 2025 to host the gala

Additionally, the Wisconsin Center District will devote 40 staff volunteer hours to the winning organization.

A news release says The Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin was the Gala Giveaway’s inaugural winner. The Autism Society’s gala will be held on June 15, 2024.