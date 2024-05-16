Baird Center $456M expansion opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Wisconsin Center District (WCD), city and county officials and other community dignitaries celebrated the grand opening of the expanded and modernized Baird Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 16.

The Baird Center, located in downtown Milwaukee, is ideal for trade and consumer shows, conventions, banquets, business meetings and celebrations.

The modernized expansion includes meeting rooms, a rooftop deck, a ballroom and exhibit space.

The project features a lot of public art pieces done mostly by Wisconsin artists, and a lot of the design is water-influenced.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a time capsule was installed in the building by Milwaukee Public Schools students.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also proclaimed Thursday, May 16, 2024 ‘Baird Center Day’ throughout the city.