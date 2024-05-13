Baird Center expansion finished, ready to open in Milwaukee

The Baird Center expansion will officially open Thursday, May 16.

It's a project expected to bring billions of dollars worth of convention business to the city of Milwaukee.

"This is the week we’ve been waiting more than 4 years for," said Sarah Maio, VP, Marketing & Communications of the Wisconsin Center District.

The $456 million project doubled the size of the convention center.

Two and a half years after the groundbreaking, the area that was once a surface lot is now ready for business.

"For guests it will just be – wow. I mean it is spectacular. No detail in this building was overlooked," added Maio.

The modernized expansion includes meeting rooms, a rooftop deck, a ballroom and exhibit space.

"To give you an idea how big the expansion is, this is one of the exhibit halls, and it is 300,000 square feet," added Maio.

A nice water feature at the entrance

The project features a lot of public art pieces done mostly by Wisconsin artists, and a lot of the design is water-influenced.

Sarah Maio with the Wisconsin Center District says the expanded Baird Center is projected to bring an additional 100,000 visitors to the city annually, which in turn, will bring $12.6 billion to the state over 30 years.

Interiors of the Baird Center

"The ripple effect is really significant for the hospitality industry," added Maio.

The official grand opening is Thursday, May 16.

Maio says that impact will be right away, with clients already scheduled to move on Sunday.

If you want to see the expansion at the Baird Center yourself, there is an open house this Saturday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.