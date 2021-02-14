UW Badger Precollege programs prepare young students for higher ed

Challenging curiosity and preparing students for their future. A new college program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is challenging curiosity and preparing students for the future; aimed at giving young students exposure and pushing them to their potential during the coronavirus pandemic.

In college, careers are crafted and students grow personally and socially.

Debra and James Ejiwale



"For me, it's really thinking about my goals and where I want to be in the future and how things right now can help me," 14-year-old James Ejiwale said.

Getting a taste of the college experience, Ejiwale was thankful to take part in the UW-Madison Badger Precollege academic programs.



"I did a computer science class," he said.

He and his 16-year-old sister, Debra, took a deeper dive into their areas of interest; becoming a cardiologist and an ER pediatrician. The two are ready to return this year.

"These programs really help your mindset," said Ejiwale.



While the pandemic has pushed the summer curriculum online, Chris Pevey Harry at UW-Madison said the program offered to students ages 5-18 is still robust and revised to include art, stem, music, college readiness, cultural competencies and social justice.

"We worked hard to make sure we can replicate our immersion experience, which is really important to us and our student community, which is also important, into our online programming to ensure or students get a similar experience they would have in a residential or on-campus experience," he said.



2021 also marked the launch of a new program called Badger Summer Scholars.



"We want students to bring their unique interests and passions," he said. "We aim to boost our scholarship availability across our programs and we are hoping to increase the number of students who come from diverse backgrounds, social-economic levels or status and diverse learning needs who are often overlooked and underserved."

Registration is currently open. For more information on all of the programs and scholarships, head to the program's website.