Baconfest MKE is back at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The 11th Annual Baconfest Milwaukee is going down at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, February 26th.

Hundreds of hungry Hog Heads will eat unique bacon creations and classic favorites from Southeast Wisconsin's best restaurants.

For more information on what will be at this year's fest, go to baconfestmke.com

