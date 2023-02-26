Baconfest MKE is back at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The 11th Annual Baconfest Milwaukee is going down at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, February 26th.
Hundreds of hungry Hog Heads will eat unique bacon creations and classic favorites from Southeast Wisconsin's best restaurants.
For more information on what will be at this year's fest, go to baconfestmke.com
Baconfest MKE: Cupcakes by Jordan James
FOX6 WakeUp News talks to Jordan about her bacon cupcakes that she made for Baconfest
Baconfest MKE: Creative bacon food options
.