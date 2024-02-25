Baconfest MKE back for 12th year at Potawatomi Casino Hotel

article

There's an event that spotlights the star of most breakfast plates: bacon! And dozens of restaurants are putting their own creative sizzle on it.

There is something sizzling hot at Potawatomi Casino Hotel, and it's not the slot machines.

The 12th annual Baconfest is back, with more than 1,800 people coming to eat.

Bacon fashion

Rob Nicholson even dressed like his favorite food.

"I found the suit on Amazon at all places, and I felt like I'm trying to weasel my way into being the official mayor of Baconfest," he said.

More than 30 local restaurants and vendors served their best bacon dishes.

How about bacon and chocolate?

Ashley Jantz, a pastry chef at Potawatomi, makes chocolate-covered bacon.

"We lay it down flat, put a little bit of brown sugar, black pepper, and we bake it in the oven. That way it doesn’t get too greasy, and we can still dip in the chocolate," she said.

All the vendors are coming up with their best bacon dishes. Judges will try it and pick one winner to qualify for the World Food Championships, and they will then compete in Indianapolis this November.

Bacon!

These restaurants and benders won't go bacon your heart. They put bacon in everything, from candy to popcorn, pizza, and pies.

Borna Velic from 102.9 The Hog and program director, says this event is like no other.

"Experiencing bacon like you have never had before in a lot of situations because these restaurants are so good at creating and coming with new things year after year," he said.

Enjoying all the bacon.

From all the different selections and creations, Nicholson says, with this breakfast favorite, you can't go wrong.

"So it's really hard to pick a favorite because it's bacon, right? My favorite is bacon," he added.

Baconfest will be back next year in 2025. New restaurants and vendors are being added each year.