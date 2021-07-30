Expand / Collapse search

Back-to-School Health Fairs hosted by Milwaukee Health Department

Milwaukee Health Department hosts 20th annual Back-to-School Health Fairs

The City of Milwaukee Health Department will host the 20th Annual Back-to-School Health Fairs Friday, July 30 and Friday, August 6.

MILWAUKEE - With the new school year right around the corner, the City of Milwaukee Health Department will host the 20th Annual Back-to-School Health Fairs on Friday, July 30 at Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education (5075 N. Sherman Blvd.) and Friday, August 6 at Southside Health Center (1639 S 23rd St.). 

Both events will run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

"The Back-to-School Health Fairs are a beneficial community event that we’re happy to bring back this year," said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "After a challenging school year of virtual or hybrid learning, it’s important for our students to return to the classroom healthy, immunized, and ready to learn."

arack Obama School of Career and Technical Education

Services at each fair include school-required vaccinations for children without proof of insurance, COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 years of age and older, other public health services, public safety information, and much more! All vendors have been contacted, vetted, and confirmed ahead of time to ensure COVID safety during the event.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided, while supplies last, to all students who attend. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive gifts and services. For more information, please visit milwaukee.gov/BTSHF.

