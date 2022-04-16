Baby formula shortage: Milwaukee-area Walgreens, CVS stores limited

Large retailers are starting to ration baby formula. A recall in February continues to impact store shelves – and new moms.

The CVS near Hampton and Santa Monica in Whitefish Bay is limiting customers to three units of baby formula. That is, if there are even three available to buy.

"Starting her on foods and solids right now, so it’s kind of a balancing act between the two," said Courtney Beyer.

Finding formula for Beyer's little one, Olive, is a bit trickier these days.

"There’s just been a lot that have been out of stock. Like the normal brand we’ve been getting, the shelves are normally ¾ of the way empty, so it’s just kind of picking and choosing like what’s on the shelf still," said Beyer.

Beyer said she started to notice empty shelves two months ago, around the same time as the large formula recall.

Saturday, FOX6 News went to a number of Milwaukee-area stores to see. In each one, stock was low. At CVS and Walgreens, signs are up saying that customers are limited to three units due to demand.

"Typically we’ll distribute about four pallets full of formula every year. We purchase those on an ongoing basis from our suppliers," said Jonathan Hansen, Hunger Task Force director of development.

The Hunger Task Force warehouse has plenty of formula. Hansen said the organization planned ahead at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure its pantry network was always stocked. He wants to assure moms that formula is available.

"Infants are always going to be one of the most vulnerable populations that we serve at Hunger Task force," said Hansen.

For now, Olive and Courtney Beyer continue their hunt – together.

The Hunger Task Force has an interactive map to help people find a shelter with baby formula nearby.

