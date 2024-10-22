Baby falls from window in Milwaukee, survives

The Brief A one-year-old survived after falling from a second-story window in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 20. The baby was somehow able to make its way to the window, crawled out and fell onto a concrete sidewalk near Grant and Wind Lake. Paramedics took the baby to the hospital with serious injuries. The Milwaukee Police Department said there are no charges at this time.



A one-year-old survived after falling from a second-story window in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The baby was somehow able to make its way to the window, crawled out and fell onto a concrete sidewalk near Grant and Wind Lake.

Surveillance from a nearby building captures every second of the situation. You can see the baby approaching the window, eventually putting a leg out and then tumbling out of the apartment.

It took a few minutes for anyone to even realize there was a baby on the sidewalk. The baby lies on the ground until someone picks them up.

Around 15 minutes later, surveillance shows first responders arriving.

"It’s just sad to see something like that happen," said neighbor Glenn Lutz. "That’s crazy. Absolutely crazy."

Paramedics took the baby to the hospital with serious injuries. They believed it was a 10-12 foot fall.

Neighbors say they have not seen the family or the baby since the fall.

The Milwaukee Police Department said there are no charges at this time.