Baby born on I-41 during Milwaukee morning rush

Rush hour traffic is one thing, but a baby being delivered on the freeway is another.

What we know:

A baby was born on southbound I-41 at Silver Spring Drive on Thursday morning, Feb. 13.

Via the Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office only said that somebody was transported by private ambulance.

Local perspective:

"L" Velazquez described the unexpected discovery while stuck in traffic on Thursday morning while on her way to the airport.

"There was a man standing outside the door then when you saw inside the car there was a lady who was seated back," she said. "You can see there was blankets or towels laid out obviously seeing that you can only assume it's delivering a baby just off on the side of the road.

"We had to take a double take but it was just a crazy site to see and a very uncommon place to deliver a baby especially with how cold it is outside," she said.

Velazquez said it's a moment she won't forget and has a message for the parents:

"Congratulations! If you want to reach out to me, I would definitely give something to that special little baby, because that is definitely a story to tell," she said.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News was told a doctor helped deliver the baby prior to first responders' arrival, and the mom and baby are doing well and recovering at a hospital.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said that the baby was born on I-43. This has since been corrected.