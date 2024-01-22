Avril Lavigne at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sept. 9

article

Avril Lavigne will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 9.

Simple Plan will join Avril as a special guest with Girlfriends joining as the opening act.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, invitation to the SK8ER BOI Hospitality Lounge, specially designed merch bundle, and more.

For more information, visit vipnation.com.