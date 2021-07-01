Avoid traumatic injuries from fireworks: UW Health

article

The Fourth of July is coming up and you know what that means: Fireworks! However, setting off fireworks can come with the potential for traumatic injuries.

In fact, in 2019, an estimated 10,000 people in the United States sought medical attention for firework-related injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At UW Health, about 15 people were treated for fireworks-related trauma or burns in 2020.

With the national holiday approaching, UW Health is offering safety reminders so the community can have a safe and happy July 4 holiday with family and friends. Some simple advice includes attending public firework displays. To protect young children’s ears, the safety center at American Family Children’s Hospital sells ear protection. Instead of sparklers, give children glowsticks; sparklers can reach 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. And always, keep fireworks away from children.

No one should do the following with fireworks:

Experiment or make your own fireworks

Light more than one firework at a time

Re-light a "dud" firework

Point or throw fireworks at people

Carry fireworks in your pocket

Allow children to pick up used fireworks; some may still be active

Hold a lit firework in your hand

Consume alcohol or drugs when lighting fireworks

Safety tips for handling fireworks:

Hold a sparkler out in front of you with your arm completely extended

Stand at least three feet away from someone holding a sparkler

Observe your local and state laws

Have a designated sober adult light all legal fireworks

Light one firework at a time and move away quickly

Keep children and other observers at a safe distance and behind a protective barrier

Store fireworks out of the reach of children

Keep a bucket of water or a hose close for disposal of fireworks

If a burn injury does occur

Stop, drop and roll if your clothing catches fire, and then immediately douse in cool water

Cool the burn with cool (not cold) water to stop the burning process

Remove all clothing and jewelry from the injured area

Cover the area with a dry clean sheet or loose bandages

Seek medical attention