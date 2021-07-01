Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Patriotic fruit salad perfect for 4th of July

The Fourth of July is this weekend! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a patriotic fruit salad. 

Star-Spangled Fruit Salad

Ingredients:
1 large watermelon
3 to 4 cups fresh blueberries
4 cups red seedless grapes

Directions:
Use a star cookie cutter to cut watermelon stars. Toss melon with fresh blueberries and grapes. Place fruit in a bowl or a hollowed-out watermelon half. Perfect for summer parties! Notes: You can also use other red and blue fruits like strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.