Expand / Collapse search

Average US gas price drops 6 cents to $4.37 over 2 weeks

Published 
Updated 7:41PM
News
Associated Press

Gas prices reach highest level since 2008

Gas prices have been soaring, with the national average now just over $4 a gallon. Many have blamed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as contributing to the rising prices.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

RELATED: Los Angeles becomes 1st in US to reach $6 gas average

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.