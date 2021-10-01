Expand / Collapse search

Autumn colors at Holy Hill just starting to pop, draw visitors

By Kale Zimny
Hubertus
Colors peeping near Holy Hill

With October upon us, FOX6's photojournalist Kale Zimny takes you on an autumnal tour of Holy Hill.

HUBERTUS, Wis. - The season of change is upon us – and nowhere can you see that better than Holy Hill in Washington County.

FOX6 Photojournalist Kale Zimny takes you to this iconic place – to show you how the autumn colors are just starting to pop.

