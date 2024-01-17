Auto shops see uptick in vehicle repair during winter

It's the sound of a busy season at auto shops like Good Hope Service.

Owner Jesse Moffet is the first to tell you.

"We open up at 7 [a.m.] and there's usually tow trucks that get here before I do," Moffet said.

The auto shop is swamped with vehicles in need of repair.

"We average about 30 cars a day," he said.

This includes battery replacement and tire damage. They are problems that you can completely avoid simply by taking your vehicle for maintenance before the winter.

It’s also advised to check the antifreeze levels and tire pressure, make sure breaks are working properly and, most importantly, get your battery tested.

"Having a bad battery when it’s zero degrees and your car won't start, can leave you stranded," Moffet said.

Moffet also said you should heat up your car or truck before taking off during low temperatures.

"Everything gets cold," he said. "I would typically wait at least three to eight minutes depending on temperature."

All this to help protect your car and save you a headache this winter season.

"Preparation," Moffet said. "It’s getting everything looked at before it’s a dire situation."