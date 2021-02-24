Auto group thanks nurses with free parts, service for their vehicles

A local auto group is thanking nurses with free parts and service for their personal cars.

"It's very appreciated," said Josh Balles, a nurse at Froedtert Hospital.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Balles' tab is being picked up by Schlossman Auto Group.

"We gave away free service on any make or model that they needed to have done to their car," said Mike Schlossman.

The drive is called Service for your Service. It is giving $100,000 in free parts and auto service to nurses in Greater Milwaukee -- from an oil change to new parts. It is to show appreciation for the sacrifices health care workers have made during the pandemic.

As the wheels are turning on plans to get back to normalcy, the need is there. More than 150 front-line workers have signed up.

"I was due for an oil change and also a tire rotation so thought I’d jump on that," Balles said.

"I heard about the deal, so I decided to come get some new tires," said Mark McCormick.

When it comes to the pandemic, the nurses are built for the road ahead -- and now, so are their vehicles.

"It shows that they appreciate what has gone on the past year -- and definitely shows that they care about healthcare workers," Balles said.

While the cost of fixing a car can be pricey, saving lives is priceless.

"Thank you to the nurses," Schlossman said.

Schlossman Auto Group said the appointment booked up in a half-day. They are happy to help those who have helped so many others during the pandemic.

