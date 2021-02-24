Spirit Airlines to fly out of Milwaukee with non-stop flights to 3 cities

Spirit Airlines will begin flying out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in June, officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24 -- and the airline will have non-stop flights from Milwaukee to Orlando, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Officials revealed fares with Spirit begin at $69.

Airport Director Brian Dranzik issued the following statement in a news release:

"We know that Milwaukee residents love to travel, and adding a new airline provides even more opportunities to connect with friends, family, and business partners in other states."

John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines, had this to say:

"We've had our eye on Milwaukee for a long time, and we're excited to bring our unique value proposition to the Brew City. It's a win-win because our Badger State Guests will get to enjoy convenient nonstop service to popular destinations, and Spirit frequent fliers can experience Milwaukee's great festivals and sports scene and enjoy fun outdoor activities just in time for summer."

Spirit Airlines also boasts the youngest fleet in the industry.