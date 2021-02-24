Expand / Collapse search

Spirit Airlines to fly out of Milwaukee with non-stop flights to 3 cities

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Spirit Airlines is coming to Milwaukee

Spirit Airlines will begin flying out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in June, officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

MILWAUKEE - Spirit Airlines will begin flying out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in June, officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24 -- and the airline will have non-stop flights from Milwaukee to Orlando, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Officials revealed fares with Spirit begin at $69.

Spirit Airlines to fly out of Milwaukee starting in June

Airport Director Brian Dranzik issued the following statement in a news release:

"We know that Milwaukee residents love to travel, and adding a new airline provides even more opportunities to connect with friends, family, and business partners in other states."

John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines, had this to say:

"We've had our eye on Milwaukee for a long time, and we're excited to bring our unique value proposition to the Brew City. It's a win-win because our Badger State Guests will get to enjoy convenient nonstop service to popular destinations, and Spirit frequent fliers can experience Milwaukee's great festivals and sports scene and enjoy fun outdoor activities just in time for summer."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Spirit Airlines also boasts the youngest fleet in the industry.

Third Space Brewing increases beer-making capacity amid pandemic
slideshow

Third Space Brewing increases beer-making capacity amid pandemic

Third Space Brewing announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24 that it is increasing the four-year-old craft brewery’s brewing capacity to 18,000 barrels per year.

Hayat Pharmacy offers multiple walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics
slideshow

Hayat Pharmacy offers multiple walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Hayat Pharmacy is offering several COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics this week -- for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine. 

Contact 6 asks around about proof of vaccination requirements

A lot of people are looking forward to summer festivals, stadium events, and travel. But, what will it take for our favorite events to return to normal?