Aurora team members start getting 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE - Aurora Health Care announced on Tuesday, Jan. 5 that some of its team members started receiving the second doses of their COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The tweet from Aurora indicates to date, "more than 26,000 Advocate Aurora Health team members in Wisconsin and Illinois have received the first dose of the vaccine."
Pharmacist thought COVID-19 vaccine was unsafe, prosecutors say
A Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the medicine wasn't safe, a prosecutor said Monday.
England is entering a third national lockdown that will last at least six weeks, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections.
As vaccinations of frontline workers continue, nearly 12,000 people are due for their second dose of the vaccine.
In a message taped for what turned out to be his final week as "Jeopardy!" host, Alex Trebek urged the game show's viewers to honor the season of giving by helping victims of the coronavirus epidemic.