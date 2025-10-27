Aurora NICU babies 1st Halloween; and the winners are...

article

The Brief Despite being hospitalized this October, Aurora Health Care’s tiniest patients joined in the Halloween festivities. Families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) worked with their child’s care team to safely dress up their babies in Halloween costumes. They then submitted photos, which were shared on the Aurora Health Care’s Facebook page. The photos with the most reactions by noon today were deemed the contest winners.



What we know:

A news release says babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) are dressing up for their first Halloween.

Parents of the pint-sized patients were invited to safely dress their baby in a costume as simple or elaborate as they like for the annual NICU Halloween Costume bash.

The public was encouraged to vote for their favorite costume by reacting to the photos on Facebook. The photos with the most reactions by noon on Oct. 27 will win a prize.

And the winners are…

Oshkosh newborn Miracle enchanted her way into the spotlight, winning Aurora Health Care’s annual NICU Halloween Costume Bash contest in her spooky-chic Wednesday Addams costume.

Miracle from Oshkosh

Coming in second place is Jayce from Sheboygan, who channeled Gus Gus from Cinderella with adorable mouse ears and plenty of charm!

Jayce from Sheboygan

Miracle and Jayce will receive a package of not-so-spooky baby toys for winning!