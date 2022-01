article

Aurora Health Care is excited to welcome the first baby of 2022. Didier Aaron was born at 1:46 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and 21.65 inches long.

Didier was born to Alejandra Munguia and Fernando Matute.

Congratulations to the family!

