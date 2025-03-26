Aurora Health Care eases masking, visitor restrictions at all locations

article

Aurora Health Care announced on Wednesday, March 26 that it is temporarily lifting masking and visitor restrictions that have been in place since January.

Masking restrictions eased

What we know:

A news release says Aurora has seen a steady decrease in respiratory illness cases among its patients and employees.

As a result, all Aurora Health Care locations are lifting temporary masking and visitor restrictions beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 27. Children 12 and under will also again be able to visit area hospitals.

What you can do:

Masks are optional and continue to be available for visitors. The following exceptions remain in place: Anyone with respiratory symptoms should not visit and masking is required for all individuals in high-risk patient areas when indicated by signage and for symptomatic patients if outside their patient room.

To reduce the chances of getting sick from respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, flu or RSV, health care leaders recommend practicing good hand hygiene, including frequent handwashing with soap and warm water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your hands, and stay home if you feel unwell. Atrium Health continues to encourage all patients and the community to stay up to date with all recommended vaccines.