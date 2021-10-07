Brewers playoffs: Aurora welcomes babies with special onesies

article

Milwaukee Brewers postseason excitement is building among fans young and old – including some who are really young.

Aurora Health Care is welcoming the newest "Brew Crew" members to the world with special Brewers playoff onesies before the team’s first postseason game Friday, Oct. 8.

The limited-edition "New to the Crew" onesies are being given to parents and newborns at all Aurora birthing centers across Wisconsin, including Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

While these babies are still learning that there’s no crying in baseball, they’re cheering on the Crew with their families and backing the Brewers’ push for the World Series.

Aurora Health Care is the official health care provider of the Milwaukee Brewers and will distribute onesies to parents and babies while supplies last.

