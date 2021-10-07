Expand / Collapse search

Brewers playoffs: Aurora welcomes babies with special onesies

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Newborn wearing Milwaukee Brewers onesie (Courtesy: Aurora Health Care)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers postseason excitement is building among fans young and old – including some who are really young.

Aurora Health Care is welcoming the newest "Brew Crew" members to the world with special Brewers playoff onesies before the team’s first postseason game Friday, Oct. 8.

The limited-edition "New to the Crew" onesies are being given to parents and newborns at all Aurora birthing centers across Wisconsin, including Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While these babies are still learning that there’s no crying in baseball, they’re cheering on the Crew with their families and backing the Brewers’ push for the World Series.

Aurora Health Care is the official health care provider of the Milwaukee Brewers and will distribute onesies to parents and babies while supplies last.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

18 former NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme
article

18 former NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.

Brewers, Braves begin National League Division Series Friday
article

Brewers, Braves begin National League Division Series Friday

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the National League Division Series (NLDS), starting Friday, Oct. 8 at 3:37 p.m against the Atlanta Braves.

'Claws Up" event to celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other city leaders along with Brewers GM David Stearns celebrated the Brewers' postseason run with a "Claws Up" event outside of City Hall.