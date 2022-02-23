Attempted school bus stabbing, West Bend mom reports

A mom is calling for student safety within the West Bend School District.

Corine Freund says a student on the bus reportedly tried to stab her child.

"When my son was leaving the bus, he took that fiberglass stake and struck him on the back of his head and neck," said Freund. "My son struck him back because he's finally had enough."

The mom claims school administration never contacted for any of the incidents.

The district sent a letter home to parents saying there is an active investigation and there will be consequences for such behavior.