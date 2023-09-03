Dousman principal shares AFib journey to 'help somebody else'

September is Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, and patients and experts are shining a light on the signs and symptoms.

As a father and Dousman Elementary School principal, Jeremy Monday often looks out for others, but in February 2022, his health got his full attention.

"Woke up in the morning to go to school. I came into school, and I was just feeling even worse than I was the day before," said Monday.

He drove to the emergency room, and doctors found he had a rapid heartbeat.

"I was in AFib at the time, and it wouldn't come out. It just wouldn't come out. It wouldn't go to a normal rhythm," Monday said. "Eventually, they had to put me under and defibrillate me."

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a quivering or irregular heartbeat. The American Heart Association says if left untreated, it can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

"As the blood pools, it can clot, and as it clots, it can be dislodged from those little appendages and go somewhere else in the body and cause strokes," said Dr. Jorge Saucedo. Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin.

The American Heart Association says the most common symptom is a fluttering heartbeat, fatigue and weakness.

"Sometimes, people feel the palpitation," said Dr. Saucedo. "They feel the heart beating very fast. They may feel shortness of breath. They may feel chest pressure. Two cornerstones in management in atrial fibrillation – controlling the heart rate because sometimes the heart can go really fast, and the second is giving blood thinners. Blood thinners are very effective."

Monday has a device to help him track his heart information called KardiaMobile. He's also focused on living a healthier lifestyle.

