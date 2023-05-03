Atlanta Police are currently searching for a man they say opened fire in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring four others.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who was discharged from active duty by the Coast Guard in January 2023. They were able to identify him by using surveillance video. Police say he is armed and dangerous. If you see him, please call 911. Do not approach the suspect.

Deion Patterson (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta Police say they do not believe that the shooting suspect is still in the midtown area. They have lifted the shelter in place advisory, but they asked people to stay out of the midtown area while they investigate. They also say that a video that is circulating online showing a man on a roof of a building in Midtown is not a video of the suspect.

Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum released the following information during a 3 p.m. press briefing:

Schierbaum said they received a call about a shooting inside a medical building in the 1100 block of Peachtree NW shortly after noon. Police soon discovered that five people had been shot in the waiting area of the building. The five victims that were shot were two 39-year-old females, a 71-year-old female, a 56-year-old female and 25-year-old female. The deceased victim is one of the 39-year-old females. Schierbaum did not reveal if the victims were patients or employees.

Schierbaum also revealed that the suspect's mother was with him at the time of the shooting. She was not injured and the family is cooperating with police, said the police chief.

After the shooting, the suspect apparently carjacked a vehicle near 14th and Williams street after the shooting. Initially, police believed they found the carjacked vehicle in the Smyrna area at a school. However, that was not the case. Cobb County Police Department tweeted at about 3:30 p.m. that the suspect may be in Cobb County. They are advising residents that portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal presence.

Cobb County Police then tweeted at 3:49 p.m. that they are searching near Truist Park. During the search, they closed roads in the area. At around 4:30 p.m., they said reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Galleria Parkway were a false alarm.

Multiple police agencies are participating in the manhunt for the shooter, including the GBI, FBI, Secret Service, Georgia Tech police officers, Cobb County Police, Atlanta Public Schools Police and others.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Northside Hospital has confirmed that the shooting took place in their midtown location.

According to Grady Memorial Hospital, they are treating the four gunshot patients. Two of the victims were taken into surgery immediately. As of 5 p.m., one patient was still in the operating room and the other patient is recovering from surgery. The third patient was treated by interventional radiology to repair blood vessels and the fourth person is being treated in the Trauma Center and is doing well. The first three patients are still in serious condition.

Atlanta Public Schools sent the following message to parents and families of students on Wednesday afternoon:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Image 1 of 20 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

During today's White House press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reports that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are aware of and are following news about the shooting.

Calling the situation "very fluid," Jean-Pierre said that the administration is urging Atlanta residents to follow instructions from local officials and keep safe.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he is in close contact with Atlanta Police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.