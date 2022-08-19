At the Lake: Camp for inclusivity

Inclusivity can be a priority, even At the Lake. Being there is more than getting on the water.

"Camp, picnic, swim, hike, climb!" said Steven DuFresne.

The rock wall is where we find Jess harnessing.

She’s been an athlete and volunteer for the "At the Lake" event since its launch in 2018. The event in its fourth year.

She conquers her spina bifida and scoliosis…

"That definitely does not stop me from being active," she said.

By surrounding herself with the community.

"When I came to this event for the first time, I said ‘my face hurts’ because there is so much joy and so much love and inclusivity in all the different activities," said athlete Jess DeLaurier.

Jess DeLaurier

And that’s what "At the Lake" is all about, including people of all abilities in our favorite summer activities.

"Everyone should be inclusive. Don’t leave anyone out. Make sure to include everyone," said Matt Perfueost of Inclusion Coffee Company.

"It doesn’t matter what your problem is. We are going to put a smile on your face and there is something for you to do here. No one is turned away," said founder Steve DuFresne.

Whether you’re on the water on dry land or reaching new heights – life is always good at the lake.

"For me to get up to the top. It’s a thrill. It’s a yes I did it. Showed myself most importantly but I showed everyone else that I can still do things. I can do hard things even if I do them differently," said DeLaurier.

Thursday is just day one of the free two-day event.

If you have a friend or family member with different abilities that would love a day at the lake, visit their website.