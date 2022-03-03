Assembly Democrat Gordon Hintz won't seek reelection

article

Former Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said Thursday he won’t seek reelection this fall.

He didn’t offer any explanation in a news release, saying he hasn’t made any decisions about his future. He has represented the Oshkosh area in the Assembly since 2006.

He made headlines in 2011 when he yelled "You’re dead!" at then-Republican Rep. Michelle Litjens in the moments after Assembly Republicans passed then-Gov. Scott Walker’s restrictions on public sector unions.

Assembly Democrats elected him as their leader in 2017. He stepped down from the leadership post this past January. Greta Neubauer replaced him.

Twelve members of the Assembly, including seven Republicans and five Democrats, have now announced their retirements. Four state senators, including two Republicans and two Democrats, have said they won't seek reelection.

