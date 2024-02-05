Ashippun tree vandalism leaves police stumped

For more than 30 years, Ashippun Assistant Police Chief Bill Linzenmeyer has been protecting a part of southeast Dodge County.

The assistant police chief has seen a lot, but even this has him scratching his head.

"I’ve seen a lot of strange stuff, but nothing like this," he said. "Odd mischief."

Along the rural roads in Ashippun, chopped trees have become somewhat common lately.

"You could see it was a straight cut. Definitely made by a chainsaw," Linzenmeyer said. "Somebody’s coming during the overnight hours and they’re cutting these trees with chainsaws."

Since August, at least 19 trees along the ditch line have been chopped down. In September, Linzenmeyer thought it had stopped.

But days ago, it happened again.

That same night, signs were spray-painted nearby.

"I’m thinking it’s a prank. It could be a dare," he said. "There’s no doubt whoever’s doing this is doing this on purpose."

Investigators think the prank is the work of an amateur based on the way the tree is cut and how the trunk has snapped.

"Some of them have been dropped in the road," he said. "Some of them were dropped on private property."



Exactly who is responsible has law enforcement stumped.

Linzenmeyer said he doesn’t want this to continue and for anyone involved to stop.

"It’s just a real danger," he said. "I just hope it stops. I just want it to stop."

He said nobody has hit a fallen tree, but a public works employee was injured while moving one from the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ashippun Police Department at 920-625-3284.