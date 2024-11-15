Ascension Wisconsin changes impact patients, staff in multiple counties

The Brief Ascension Wisconsin is shutting down a "micro-hospital" in Waukesha in January. The health care provider is working to transfer workers to other locations. A spokesperson declined an interview.



Newly-announced changes for Ascension Wisconsin patients and staff could have wide-ranging impacts in multiple counties.

Ascension describes a building that opened in Waukesha three years ago as a micro-hospital. It is now slated to close on Jan. 13, 2025.

Ascension officials say the facility mainly provides emergency department and low acuity care services. A spokesperson points to five other alternative ERs within 15 miles of the location.

This is not the only change Ascension Wisconsin announced this week. The company is also consolidating its labor and delivery units at St. Joseph Hospital, Columbia St. Mary's and All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Ascension is also consolidating its "cath labs" for cardiac patients, which will eliminate the department at St. Francis Hospital – and result in four layoffs, according to a union representative.

"If you are in this community here at St. Francis and you have chest pain and you walk in to St. Francis after Dec. 14th, you’re going to be transferred somewhere else," said Connie Smith, President of Wisconsin Federal of Nurses and Health Professionals.

Ascension is working to transfer workers to other locations. A spokesperson declined an interview.

