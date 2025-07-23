ArtBlaze series in Milwaukee; set for Thursdays at McKinley Beach

article

The Brief ArtBlaze is coming back to Milwaukee's lakefront for 2025. The series will be held on Thursdays at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee. The ArtBlaze gatherings will occur on July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21 from 4 p.m.–9:30 p.m.



Joy Engine, a public art nonprofit, announced the return of the ArtBlaze series in Milwaukee.

ArtBlaze returns to Milwaukee

What we know:

ArtBlaze is moving to Thursdays instead of Wednesdays and to the recently revamped McKinley Beach after debuting at Bradford and South Shore in summer 2024.

A news release says the all-ages programming includes concerts by artists like The Quilz and DJ Gemini Gilly, vendors, arts activities, performances, waterside s’mores, and the return of the beloved Silent Disco with live DJs.

All ArtBlaze gatherings will occur on Thursdays: July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21 from 4 p.m.–9:30 p.m. at McKinley Beach in Milwaukee.

Dig deeper:

The news release says at the center of each ArtBlaze party will be new, ginormous temporary inflatable "HydroBloom" sculptures by FuzzPop Workshop and UW-Milwaukee Architecture students.

The HydroBloom sculptures will stretch nearly 1,000 feet and stand 25’ tall with enchanting loops and curls that sprawl from sand to water, forming an open space to gather and play.